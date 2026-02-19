Stephen Curry Injury: Out for at least 10 more days
Curry will have his right knee injury re-evaluated by medical staff in 10 days, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Cyrry has been sidelined by a lingering right knee injury since Jan. 30, which prevented him from playing in the Warriors' final five games before the All-Star break. The superstar guard hasn't progressed enough in his recovery as hoped, and he'll have his knee looked at again by medical staff in early March to determine a clearer timeline for a return. With Curry sidelined, the Warriors will continue to lean more heavily on Pat Spencer, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton.
