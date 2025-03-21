Stephen Curry Injury: Out Saturday, avoids serious injury

Curry has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Atlanta after he underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed he sustained a left pelvic contusion in Thursday's 117-114 win over the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He didn't travel with the Warriors for the start of their six-game road trip and will be re-evaluated Monday.

Curry received good news with his MRI revealing no damage beyond the pelvic contusion, which he sustained on a hard fall to the court during Thursday's game. Even so, the fact that Curry didn't travel with the Warriors suggests that he could miss additional games on the road trip. After Curry gets re-examined Monday, the Warriors should provide an update on his status for Tuesday's game in Miami, and perhaps for the remaining four contests of the road trip. Look for Brandon Podziemski to slide over from shooting guard and serve as the Warriors' primary point guard for whatever length of time Curry misses.