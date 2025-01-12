Stephen Curry Injury: Practices, expected to play Monday

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry (knee) practiced Sunday and is expected to play Monday against the Raptors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry rested during Friday's loss in Indiana, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. The Warriors haven't released their official injury report for Monday yet, but Curry will likely be listed as probable. Over his last seven games, Curry has averaged 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.