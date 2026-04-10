Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 12:58pm

Curry (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Kings.

As expected, Curry is expected to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set after resting against Houston. He had 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench in his previous outing.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Alex Barutha
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago