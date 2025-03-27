Stephen Curry Injury: Questionable for Friday

Curry (pelvis) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans after going through a six-minute team scrimmage Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry continues to deal with a pelvic injury but could return to the floor for the Warriors on Friday in New Orleans after missing three of the last four games. If Curry is ruled out against the Pelicans, Golden State will likely continue to lean on Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield in the backcourt.