Stephen Curry Injury: Questionable for Monday

Curry is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics with a left ankle sprain.

Curry appears on the Warriors' injury report for Monday after he exited with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 122-114 win over the Warriors due to the ankle issue. If Curry is unable to play Monday, the Warriors will likely turn to Dennis Schroder to serve as their primary ball handler, and more minutes could open up for Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Pat Spencer, among others.