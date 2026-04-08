Stephen Curry Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Curry (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
A maintenance day is on the table for Curry for the first leg of this back-to-back set. Presumably, the Warriors will likely hold him out for one of these two contests to err on the side of caution.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More