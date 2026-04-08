Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:44pm

Curry (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

A maintenance day is on the table for Curry for the first leg of this back-to-back set. Presumably, the Warriors will likely hold him out for one of these two contests to err on the side of caution.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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