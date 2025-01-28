Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Curry (knee) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Curry is coming off one of his worst shooting performances of the season, going 4-for-17 from the field in Saturday's loss against the Lakers. The veteran superstar now may miss Wednesday's game against the Jazz, which seems to be a rest situation. If Curry doesn't play, Dennis Schroder and Brandin Podziemski will likely shoulder most of the load at point guard for the Warriors.

