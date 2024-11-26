Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry Injury: Questionable for Wednesday vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Curry (knees) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Curry is dealing with lingering soreness in both knees and could miss Wednesday's contest. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report due to knee issues, though he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 2. If the sharpshooter is unable to suit up, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody will likely see an uptick in playing time.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
