Curry is questionable to play Friday against the Jazz due to a right hip contusion.

Curry's injury isn't serious, but the Warriors could be cautious with their star playmaker. The sharpshooter posted 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.