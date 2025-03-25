Stephen Curry Injury: Remains out against Miami

Curry (pelvis) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Curry will miss a second straight game for the Warriors on Tuesday as he continues to nurse a pelvic issue. With the superstar guard still on the mend, Golden State will likely lean on Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield to help shoulder the load in the backcourt. Howevery, Curry is expected to return to action for Friday's matchup with New Orleans, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.