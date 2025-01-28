Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Ruled out against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors have chosen to rest Curry for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, the first game of a back-to-back. The superstar guard will likely be back on the floor Wednesday night when the Warriors host the Thunder in San Francisco. Dennis Schroder and Brandin Podziemski will likely see a boost in minutes, with Curry resting his ailing knees Tuesday.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now