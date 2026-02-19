Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Timeline remains unclear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Curry's (knee) timetable to return remains in the air, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Curry will miss his sixth game in a row Thursday against Boston, but an MRI taken on Wednesday showed no structural damage. Curry is still dealing with persistent swelling, and Charania notes that the Warriors are unsure if he will miss days or even weeks. Until he gets cleared, the Warriors will likely continue to lean on Pat Spencer and Brandin Podziemski.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
