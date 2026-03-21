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Stephen Curry Injury: To be re-evaluated Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 2:24pm

Curry (knee) will miss the Warriors' next two games, but he is expected to be re-evaluated Tuesday when the team returns home from its current road trip, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.com.

While Curry will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Hawks and Monday's matchup in Dallas, the impending Tuesday re-evaluation is the most significant milestone in his recovery to date. The superstar guard has already begun intensifying his on-court activity and is expected to be incorporated into live practices over the coming days. If the Tuesday checkup goes well, there is "cautious optimism" that Curry could return to the lineup as early as Wednesday's home game against the Nets. In the meantime, Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton will continue to handle the bulk of the backcourt minutes for a Warriors team fighting to maintain its spot in the play-in race.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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