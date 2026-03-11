Stephen Curry Injury: To miss at least 10 more days

Curry (knee) is expected to miss at least 10 more days, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The superstar guard has started on-court workouts and is hoping to ramp up his activity soon, but the timeline for a return from his right knee injury likely rules him out for at least Golden State's next six contests. With Curry on the shelf, the Warriors will continue to ask more out of Pat Spencer, Gary Payton and Will Richard at point guard.