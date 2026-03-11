Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: To miss at least 10 more days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Curry (knee) is expected to miss at least 10 more days, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The superstar guard has started on-court workouts and is hoping to ramp up his activity soon, but the timeline for a return from his right knee injury likely rules him out for at least Golden State's next six contests. With Curry on the shelf, the Warriors will continue to ask more out of Pat Spencer, Gary Payton and Will Richard at point guard.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago