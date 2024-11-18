Stephen Curry Injury: Trending toward playing
Head coach Steve Kerr stated in his pregame presser that he believes Curry will play Monday against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Kerr noted that Curry is a bit banged up, but everything he's heard from the team's medical staff leads him to believe the sharpshooter will suit up. Expect confirmation from the club on Curry's status within the next hour or so.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now