Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Trending toward playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Head coach Steve Kerr stated in his pregame presser that he believes Curry will play Monday against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kerr noted that Curry is a bit banged up, but everything he's heard from the team's medical staff leads him to believe the sharpshooter will suit up. Expect confirmation from the club on Curry's status within the next hour or so.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now