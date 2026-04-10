Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Tweaks ankle, likely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 10:21pm

Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry tweaked his right ankle in Friday's 124-118 loss to the Kings, though he's expected to play in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry returned to the starting lineup on a minutes restriction, recording 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes. With the Play-In Tournament around the corner, Kerr intends for Curry to play Sunday so the superstar can improve his rhythm and conditioning.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Alex Barutha
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago