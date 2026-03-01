Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Will be re-evaluated in 10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 5:01pm

Curry (knee) will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry continues to deal with a lingering right knee injury, which has sidelined him since Jan. 30. New reports indicate the star guard will be out at least another 10 days, forcing him to miss the next five games at a minimum. The Warriors will likely continue to heavily utilize Pat Spencer, Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton in the backcourt.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
