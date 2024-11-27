Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Will not play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 1:21pm

Curry (knees) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder.

Curry, who was listed as questionable on the previous report, will miss his first game since Nov. 2. From what it sounds like, the Warriors are likely exercising caution here as the veteran battles soreness in both knees. For now, he can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns. With Curry sidelined, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody could step into larger roles, while Draymond Green will pick up some playmaking responsibilities.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now