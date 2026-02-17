Stephen Curry Injury: Will scrimmage Wednesday
Head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Curry (knee) will participate in Wednesday's scrimmage before the Warriors determine his status for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Curry missed Golden State's final five games prior to the All-Star break due to a right knee issue but could return Thursday. If the superstar isn't cleared to play, Pat Spencer and Brandin Podziemski would be candidates for increased playing time. Curry should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest until the Warriors provide an update on his status.
