Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 9:30pm

Curry (pelvis) won't return to Thursday's game against the Raptors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry was ruled out shortly after being taken to the locker room, and that means the veteran floor general exited the contest having posted 17 points, two rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes. Curry's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Hawks, though further exams will determine the extent of the injury.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
