Stephen Curry Injury: Won't return Thursday
Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Curry's absence will extend to six games as he works his way through a right knee issue. He was unable to participate in Wednesday's practice, and the superstar guard will meet with training staff Wednesday night to reevaluate the injury, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer will continue to work in elevated roles for as long as Curry is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 711 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 513 days ago
-
NBA Picks
NBA Picks: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 315 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3019 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2821 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More