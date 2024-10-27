Stephen Curry Injury: Won't return vs. Clippers

Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Curry left for the locker room in the forth quarter after twisting his left ankle while setting a screen on Nicolas Batum. He was quickly ruled out and diagnosed with what head coach Steve Kerr called a "mild or moderate" left ankle sprain, which could lead to a multi-game absence for the All-NBA point guard. Kerr also noted that Curry will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. If Curry were to be sidelined, De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski will be the top candidates to start at point guard and Buddy Hield could see a slight uptick in playing time as well.