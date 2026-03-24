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Stephen Curry Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Curry (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Nets, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry, who has been sidelined since the start of February, remains without a clear target date to return. Slater reports that Curry is hopeful to get in a scrimmage in the near future to see how his knee responds, and that should be the final hurdle in his rehab.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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