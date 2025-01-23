Stephen Curry News: Available Thursday

Head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry (knee) is available to play in Thursday's game against Chicago, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kerr said Thursday that Curry's knee tendinitis is "under control," and he'll suit up for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set, per Gordon. The superstar has appeared in five consecutive contests, averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes per contest.