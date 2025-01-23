Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 5:30pm

Head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry (knee) is available to play in Thursday's game against Chicago, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kerr said Thursday that Curry's knee tendinitis is "under control," and he'll suit up for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set, per Gordon. The superstar has appeared in five consecutive contests, averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes per contest.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now