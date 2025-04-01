Stephen Curry News: Bounces back against Memphis

Curry recorded 52 points (16-31 FG, 12-20 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and five steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 win over Memphis.

After scoring just 13 points in his most recent outing, Curry scored his second-most points of the season with 52 in Tuesday's victory over the Grizzlies. The superstar guard tied his season high with 12 made threes and was perfect from the charity stripe. Curry's explosion from behind the arc is a welcome sign, as he had converted just 33.3 percent of his 10.2 three-point attempts per contest across his previous five appearances.