Stephen Curry News: Busy on defense in win

Curry provided 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 123-118 victory over the Grizzlies.

After scoring a combined 73 points over the prior two games, Curry's offense went a little cold Friday, but he made up for it by tying his season high in steals. The Warriors have been keeping an eye on the two-time MVP's workload, and Curry has failed to see more than 26 minutes in three of six games since returning from an ankle injury in early November. Despite the inconsistent court time, he's still averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 boards, 4.0 threes and 2.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor, 92.0 percent from the charity stripe and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.