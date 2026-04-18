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Stephen Curry News: Can't play hero again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 7:25am

Curry tallied 17 points (4-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during the Warriors' 111-96 loss to the Suns in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

Curry was the hero of the Warriors' comeback victory against the Clippers on Wednesday, but the two-time MVP couldn't replicate that success Friday, finishing with a minus-13 point differential while connecting on just 25.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. It was a disappointing 2025-26 campaign for Curry, who was limited to just 43 regular-season games due to various injuries, including a knee injury that cost him 27 straight games from early February to early April. He ended the regular-season averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists (a career low), 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 4.4 threes over 30.9 minutes per game. Curry is set to make $62.6 million in 2026-27 in what is currently his final season under contract with Golden State, though it's hard to imagine the two sides not coming to an agreement on an extension during the offseason.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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