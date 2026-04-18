Stephen Curry News: Can't play hero again

Curry tallied 17 points (4-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during the Warriors' 111-96 loss to the Suns in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

Curry was the hero of the Warriors' comeback victory against the Clippers on Wednesday, but the two-time MVP couldn't replicate that success Friday, finishing with a minus-13 point differential while connecting on just 25.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. It was a disappointing 2025-26 campaign for Curry, who was limited to just 43 regular-season games due to various injuries, including a knee injury that cost him 27 straight games from early February to early April. He ended the regular-season averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists (a career low), 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 4.4 threes over 30.9 minutes per game. Curry is set to make $62.6 million in 2026-27 in what is currently his final season under contract with Golden State, though it's hard to imagine the two sides not coming to an agreement on an extension during the offseason.