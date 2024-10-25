Stephen Curry News: Chips in 20 points vs. Jazz

Curry ended Friday's 127-86 victory over Utah with 20 points (7-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

Curry played less than 30 minutes Friday and didn't even see the floor for the fourth quarter as the Warriors enjoyed a second-straight blowout victory. Curry has been playing through a right hip contusion, so these low-minute nights should help him reduce any aggravation of the injury. He could see more minutes at home against James Harden and the Clippers on Sunday.