Stephen Curry News: Chips in 22 points in return
Curry finished with 22 points (9-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 109-105 win over the Suns.
Curry returned Saturday from a one-game absence due to knee injury management, and he finished the contest as the Warriors' second-leading scorer behind Jonathan Kuminga (34). Curry provided perhaps the highlight of the night when he split two defenders and beat the first-half buzzer with an off-balance floater over Oso Ighodaro. Curry has averaged 22.5 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds so far in December.
