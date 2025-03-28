Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 4:35pm

Curry (pelvis) is available to play against the Pelicans on Friday.

Curry suffered a left pelvic contusion against the Raptors on March 20. The injury was severe enough to miss the Warriors' next two games, but he's progressed enough to be given the green light to return Friday. Curry has averaged 26.5 points, 5.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 31.9 minutes per game since the All-Star break and has connected on 41.1 percent of his three-point attempts over that span.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now