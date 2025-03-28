Stephen Curry News: Cleared to play Friday

Curry (pelvis) is available to play against the Pelicans on Friday.

Curry suffered a left pelvic contusion against the Raptors on March 20. The injury was severe enough to miss the Warriors' next two games, but he's progressed enough to be given the green light to return Friday. Curry has averaged 26.5 points, 5.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 31.9 minutes per game since the All-Star break and has connected on 41.1 percent of his three-point attempts over that span.