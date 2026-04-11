Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Cleared to play on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:16pm

Curry (ankle) is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers.

As expected, Curry will be available for the Warriors' final regular-season game. That said, Golden State is locked into the No. 10 seed heading into the Play-In Tournament, so it wouldn't be surprising if Curry came up short of a standard workload.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Alex Barutha
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago