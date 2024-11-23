Stephen Curry News: Comes close to triple-double

Curry finished with 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 112-108 victory over New Orleans.

Curry let Andrew Wiggins carry the Warriors on offense, but the star floor general had an impressive outing from an efficiency perspective. Plus, he finished just three rebounds and three assists away from a triple-double. Curry is averaging a solid 24.1 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in nine November contests.