Stephen Curry News: Coming off bench Sunday night
Curry (knee) will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Houston, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Curry will play in his first game since Jan 30. While head coach Steve Kerr already indicated Curry would play in "small bursts," it appears he may see fewer minutes than most anticipate, considering he will come off the bench. It's unknown how long this will be the case, although De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski may handle most of the work in the backcourt for at least one more game.
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