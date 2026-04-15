Stephen Curry News: Erupts for 35 points in victory
Curry supplied 35 points (12-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 126-121 win over the Clippers in the Play-In Tournament.
The Warriors trailed by eight at halftime, but Curry erupted for 16 points in the third quarter and ended with a game-high 35. The superstar point guard was also electric from beyond the arc, draining a game-best seven three-pointers -- one more than the Clippers' entire starting five. Including the regular season, he has knocked down at least seven triples seven times this season. Curry and the Warriors are now set to face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday in another win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament matchup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs2 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 96 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 78 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 510 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 510 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More