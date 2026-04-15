Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Erupts for 35 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Curry supplied 35 points (12-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 126-121 win over the Clippers in the Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors trailed by eight at halftime, but Curry erupted for 16 points in the third quarter and ended with a game-high 35. The superstar point guard was also electric from beyond the arc, draining a game-best seven three-pointers -- one more than the Clippers' entire starting five. Including the regular season, he has knocked down at least seven triples seven times this season. Curry and the Warriors are now set to face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday in another win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament matchup.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Alex Barutha
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago