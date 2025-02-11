Stephen Curry News: Erupts for 38 in Monday's win
Curry notched 38 points (12-24 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-111 victory over the Bucks.
The two-time MVP is showing he still has plenty of life left in his 36-year-old legs. Curry has topped 30 points in four straight games, draining at least six three-pointers each time while averaging 35.3 points, 6.5 threes, 5.3 assists, 4.5 boards and 0.8 blocks. Jimmy Butler has been a very effective running mate in the last two contests since joining the Warriors, and the duo could propel Golden State out of the Play-In Tournament -- the team sits just 2.5 games back of the Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
