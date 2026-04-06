Stephen Curry News: Explodes for 29 points in return

Curry supplied 29 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 loss to the Rockets.

Curry came off the bench and looked like his old self during 26 minutes on the court. He nailed several three-pointers in typical fashion and was pivotal in keeping pace with the Rockets down the stretch. The Warriors have one back-to-back set remaining on the schedule, so it's unclear if we'll see the All-Star in every game before season's end. Nevertheless, his excellent production greatly improves the team's chances in the play-in bracket. Incidentally, Curry played with his brother Seth in a regular-season NBA game for the first time in Sunday's loss.