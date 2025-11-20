Curry injured his right ankle during the Warriors' loss to the Magic on Tuesday. He was held out of Wednesday's game against the Heat as a precaution, and his absence from Golden State's injury report indicates that he is on track to play in Friday's home game, which will likely result in Brandin Podziemski reverting to a bench role. Curry has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 27.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 30.8 minutes per game while connecting on 38.9 percent of his three-point attempts on 11.5 3PA\/G.