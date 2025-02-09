Stephen Curry News: Finding rhythm with new-look team

Curry had 34 points (10-19 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 win over Chicago.

With Jimmy Butler making his Warriors debut, Curry stayed hot and scored at least 32 points for a third straight game. During that stretch, the veteran superstar averaged 34.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while attempting 28.3 shots per game, including 18 three-pointers.