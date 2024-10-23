Stephen Curry News: Flirts with triple-double

Curry totaled 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 victory over Portland.

Curry fell one rebound shy of his 11th career double-double, and his first since the 2022-23 playoffs. What's most impressive about Wednesday's performance, though, is that the 10-time All-Star did it in just 25 minutes. Due to the lopsided score, Curry spent the final 16 minutes of Wednesday's game on the bench. He led the Warriors in both rebounds and assists.