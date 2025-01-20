Stephen Curry News: Good to go Monday
Curry (ankle) will play Monday against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
After missing the final minute of Saturday's win over the Wizards with a mild ankle tweak, Curry has the green light from the medical staff. Coach Steve Kerr didn't mention any restrictions either, so Curry should be a full go in a tough matchup. He's likely to see more playmaking reps with Draymond Green (calf) out for the next four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now