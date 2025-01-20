Stephen Curry News: Good to go Monday

Curry (ankle) will play Monday against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After missing the final minute of Saturday's win over the Wizards with a mild ankle tweak, Curry has the green light from the medical staff. Coach Steve Kerr didn't mention any restrictions either, so Curry should be a full go in a tough matchup. He's likely to see more playmaking reps with Draymond Green (calf) out for the next four games.