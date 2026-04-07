Stephen Curry News: Good to go Tuesday

Curry (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

As expected, Curry will shed his probable tag and suit up for a second consecutive contest. The superstar returned from a 27-game absence due to a right knee issue in Sunday's loss to Houston, during which he tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench.