Stephen Curry News: Held to three points

Curry recorded three points (1-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Rockets.

With three points in 33 minutes, this scoring performance was a career-low mark for Curry when playing at least 30 minutes. The Rockets had a clear plan for him, guarding him with Amen Thompson and frequently doubling him. Considering he scored 36, 37 and 52 points in his previous three games, fantasy managers can chalk this up as a rare outlier performance.