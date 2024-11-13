Stephen Curry News: Launches rally to seal win

Curry racked up 37 points (14-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 victory over the Mavericks.

Curry scored each of the Warriors' final 12 points to vault his squad past the Mavericks. He also reset his season-high after hitting 36 points Sunday night against the Thunder. Curry's high totals usually depend on a collection of three-pointers, but he only hit five threes in the win, depending instead on fast-break points and mid-range jumpers to pad his numbers.