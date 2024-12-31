Stephen Curry News: Muted performance in loss

Curry accumulated 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Curry had a nightmare showing by his lofty standards, as his team dropped to 16-16 on the season. The Warriors are just 3-8 in Curry's last 11 appearances, and the guard has averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 three-pointers on 40.0 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc in that span.