Stephen Curry News: Named All-Star Game MVP

Curry claimed All-Star Game MVP honors after recording 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 11 minutes during Sunday's All-Star game final against Chuck's Global Stars.

After shooting just 2-for-8 from three in the All-Star Game semifinal, Curry caught fire in the final, knocking down four threes, including a heave from near halfcourt. The 11-time All Star recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes of action across both games. This marks Curry's second career All-Star Game MVP award, the other coming back in 2022. The Warriors will return to action Friday against the Kings.