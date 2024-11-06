Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry News: No limits for him Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Curry won't have any limitations or restrictions in his second game back from an ankle injury, head coach Steve Kerr told Zack Cox of the Boston Herald.

Having Curry available at full go is a huge boost for the Warriors, as the veteran point guard remains the team's most important player by a wide margin. Curry produced 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over the Wizards in his return from the injury.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
