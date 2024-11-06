Stephen Curry News: No limits for Wednesday

Curry won't have any restrictions in his second game back from an ankle injury, head coach Steve Kerr told Zack Cox of the Boston Herald.

Having Curry available at full strength is a huge boost for the Warriors, as the veteran point guard remains the team's most important player by a wide margin. Curry produced 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over the Wizards in his return from the injury.