Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Curry (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Curry didn't play Saturday against the Grizzlies while dealing with bilateral knee soreness again, but as expected, he'll return to action for the second half of Golden State's back-to-back set. Over his last 12 appearances, Curry averaged 22.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
