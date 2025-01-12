Stephen Curry News: Off injury report for Monday

Curry (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Toronto.

Curry was able to practice Sunday after he rested during Friday's loss to Indiana, which marked the second half of a back-to-back set. There's currently no indication that the superstar point guard will operate under a minutes restriction against the Raptors. Over his last five outings, Curry has averaged 23.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest.